Emergency services were called to an incident in Beach Road, Clacton, shortly after 11am this morning.

The frontline workers rushed to the scene after concerns were raised over the welfare of a man.

Upon arrival, however, paramedics assessed the man but he did not require transportation to hospital.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.09am to Beach Road in Clacton with reports that a man was having a medical episode.

"An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.

"The man was assessed at the scene and did not require transportation to the hospital."