A DEAD baby whale and a "headless seal" were reportedly found washed up on a beach by shocked children.

The two dead animals are said to have been discovered on St Osyth beach earlier this month by a group of intrigued youngsters.

The whale was missing an eye, while the seal, according to Tiffany Steward, was missing its head.

The two water creatures had also both developed an unpleasant smell by the time they were found.

Tiffany, who was worried the animals may have contained diseases, said: "If it wasn’t missing an eye, you would think the whale was alive."

Sad - An animal believed to be a whale on St Osyth beach (Image: Newsquest)

While there is no explanation for the death of the two animals, it is not the first time dead animals have been found by residents on the coastline.

In 2020, a 40-foot-long whale was washed up in Clacton, while seals often find themselves stranded on Tendring beaches.

In August 2022, a seal suffering with mouth rot, for example, was found on a beach in Holland-on-Sea.

Earlier that year, meanwhile, two seals had to be rescued within the space of three days after being unable to make their way back to the sea.

RSPCA guidance states people should not approach seals if they see them.

A spokesman said: “Never try to approach them, touch them or move them back into the sea."