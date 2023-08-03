William White, of Paragon Road, Hackney was given a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence on Tuesday after being found guilty of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault by touching.

But the 24-year-old failed to appear at the hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court, prompting police to release a media appeal so he could be found and arrested.

White was eventually found in Clacton on Thursday by officers from the Metropolitan Police’s central east command predatory offender unit.

Detective constable Jamie Merrill, the investigating officer, said extensive effort was made so White could be found and arrested.

He said: "Significant resources were brought to bear to apprehend White so that he could begin his considerable sentence, but it was a media appeal that finally gave us his location.

"I would like to thank the media and the public for working with us to place William White behind bars."

White had also been charged with a further count of rape in relation to a second victim, but was found not guilty by a jury.