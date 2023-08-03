The Driving Lessons Grant Programme is being offered to people receiving higher or enhanced rates of benefits.

It is provided by disability charity Motability, and includes up to 40 hours of lessons with an instructor.

However, people learning through the scheme will still have to pay for their theory and practical driving tests themselves.

The grant is open to any eligible claimant who has a provisional licence and wants to learn to drive (Image: Getty)

The guidance on the charity’s website states: "All grant applications are means-tested to ensure Motability supports those most in need of a charitable grant and help as many beneficiaries as possible with the charitable funds available.”

You could be eligible for the scheme if you are in receipt of one of the following disability allowances:

Enhanced rate of the mobility component of PIP

Enhanced rate mobility component of the adult disability payment

Higher rate mobility component of disability living allowance

Higher rate mobility component of child disability payment

War pensioners’ mobility supplement

Armed forces independence payment

You could also be eligible if you receive one of the following means-tested benefits:

Universal credit

Income support

Employment and support allowance (income-related)

Job seekers’ allowance (income-based)

Housing benefit

Council tax benefit

Pension guarantee credit

Working tax credit

Child tax credit

The grant is open to any eligible claimant who has a provisional licence and wants to learn to drive, or anyone who already has a licence but requires lessons to familiarise themselves with newly adapted cars.

A case manager will be allocated to all applicants to ensure they are eligible for the scheme, and this could take up to 10 weeks during busy periods of the year.

On average, a driving requires between 40 and 50 hours of lessons before they are ready to take their driving test.