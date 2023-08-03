With the recent announcement from toy company Mattel, which is known for selling Barbie, you can play UNO and get paid.

The company revealed that it was on the lookout for its first-ever 'Chief UNO Player' as it spearheads its brand new UNO Quatro.

The job reportedly requires only four hours of attendance per day, four days a week for four consecutive weeks.

@uno 🚨do you have what it takes to be our CHIEF UNO PLAYER?🚨 are you passionate about throwing down the Draw 4 and playing the Reverse Card IRL? stitch this video, introduce yourself and answer these four questions: what’s your best memory playing UNO? what’s your best Reverse Card moment? why shouldn’t we SKIP you as the Chief UNO player? what’s your fave version of UNO? submit your video by August 10th at 11:59 PM PST and check out the link in our bio for more information. ♬ Summer - Croquet Club

The job will pay £3482 for each week, earning the player £13,926 by the end of the four-week stint.

The job will require the player to teach others how to play UNO Quatro while helping the team to produce videos.

UNO Quatro is said to wildly differ from the original game where players have to match four colours or numbers.

How to apply to be Mattel's first-ever 'Chief UNO Player'





In order to be considered for the job, applicants must apply by stitching or combining their own TikTok video with a new UNO promotional video and answer the following questions:

• What's your best memory of playing UNO?

• What's your best Reverse Card moment?

• Why shouldn't you get skipped as the Chief UNO player?

• What's your favourite version of UNO?

Mattel said that it is looking for a "friendly" player with "really good vibes" who is also competitive and takes UNO everywhere.

The candidate should also be able to work in New York from September 13.

Applications for this role will close on August 10, so be quick and get applying!