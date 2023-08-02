The loved-up winners, Jess Harding and Sammy Root, flew home from the villa in Majorca to Stansted with Jet2.com, alongside fellow finalists Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde, Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh and runners up Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki.

The final of the ITV2 show was held on Monday, hosted by TV presenter and Radio DJ Maya Jama.

In their first interview since winning the show, Root and Harding discussed what they had learned about themselves.

Root said: “I came in immature and wanted to mess about and have a laugh.

“To actually meet someone, I’ve matured a lot.

“I’m now in a relationship and have won the show – it’s made me a man now.”

Harding mentioned she had learned about herself from how she had handled certain situations.

Talking about the show, she said: “It has been the best. To say I’ve done this it’s amazing…

“I have matured and dealt with arguments and trusting the process, realising if it’s meant to be it will be.

“Don’t chase a man, you have to trust in things.”

The couple first met when Root arrived to the villa as a bombshell and chose to take Harding for a hot tub date.

Their relationship faced some bumps and the pair often found themselves coupled up with other islanders.

During the final, favourites to win Whitney and Lochan were announced as the runners up with Ella and Tyrique placed third and Zachariah and Molly placed fourth.

Love Island figures posted on Twitter showed that Root and Harding had won 34.57 per cent of the votes.

Adebayo and Nowacki received 26.85 per cent of the votes while Thomas and Hyde secured 24.21 per cent and Marsh and Noble received 14.37 per cent.

Love Island: The Reunion will air on Sunday August 6 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.