Team Raven, a band of six highly experienced pilots flying Vans RV-8s will perform at the event, which is celebrating its 30th year and takes place on 24 and 25 August.

Flying together since 2014, the pilots – which include former RAF fast jet pilots – use the self-built planes’ power-to-weight ratio and strong climb rate to pull off astonishing procedures.

Joining the programme at the 30th Clacton Airshow is a new display for the event, the Beech D17 Staggerwing Pair, aircraft intended when first flown in 1932 as executive transport, and whose name comes from the unusual biplane design with the upper wings set slightly behind the lower ones. Fisher Jones Greenwood sponsor this display at the Airshow.

Display - Team Raven. Picture: Paul Johnson/Flightline (Image: Paul Johnson/Flightline)

Ivan Henderson, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Tourism at Tendring Council, which runs Clacton Airshow, said the team displays were always fascinating to watch.

“When you have a team display there is so much going on you hardly know where to look with so much skill and precision on show from the formation flying to the daring manoeuvres,” said Mr Henderson said.

“Team Raven were a big hit last year and I am sure will be welcomed back to the Clacton Airshow again this month.”

Also announced as part of the 2023 Clacton Airshow line-up is the OV-10B Bronco, an agile and aerobatic turbojet counter-insurgency aircraft used throughout the Cold War and during the first Gulf War and brought to the event by the Bronco Demo Team.

Two training aircraft are also on the flight programme, with the fully aerobatic Slingsby T67 Firefly displaying in its distinctive yellow and black high visibility colour scheme, and the RAF Grob Tutor T1 which replaced the Firefly at elementary flying school.

And a bonus flight announced joining the existing historic aircraft line-up is the Hawker Fury, a piston engine fighter developed in late 1944 which was largely superseded by jet planes but which did see service in the Royal Navy during the Korean War.

Previously announced flights include the RAF Red Arrows, RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and a twilight display on the Thursday evening.