There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

Whether you're looking for a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or more, there are usually plenty of options.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Simba

Simba (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Four years old

Breed - Bengal

Colour - Brown and Black

If you want to adopt Simba you can view their full profile here.

Simba is described as a very "affectionate" cat who enjoys being in the company of others.

His foster carers have said he is a "joy" to look after, but due to his high-maintenance breed he will need owners who are able to dedicate their time and love to him.

Simba is a very playful character so would need a spacious and secure garden to explore as well as another cat companion to keep him busy.

Macy

Macy (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Four years old

Breed - Shar Pei

Colour - Tan/White

If you want to adopt Macy you can view their full profile here.

Macy came into the care of Danaher Animal Home as a stray and is now looking for a loving home with new owners.

She is still a little cautious around new people, but she is still happy to go on walks with them, especially if there is another friendly dog she can tag along with.

Macy can socialise with dogs out of the home but would prefer to live with just humans.

She can be slightly strong on the lead but this is excitement based and she does settle.

Bones

Bones (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - TBC

Breed - Collie Cross

Colour - White

If you want to adopt Bones you can view their full profile here.

Bones came into the care of Danaher Animal Home as a stray and he is looking for a family with an existing dog.

He loves to play off-lead and he is high-energy so will need an active family to live with.

At the same time, he would also benefit from a quiet home where he can learn to relax and take a step back sometimes.

Marjoram and Basil

Marjoram and Basil (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female (Marjoram) and Male (Basil)

Age - Adult

Breed - English Mix (Marjoram) and Lionhead cross (Basil)

Colour - Brown/Grey

If you want to adopt Marjoram and Basily you can view their full profile here.

Marjoram and Basil are on the lookout for a home together as they are described as "truly inseparable".

Danaher Animal Home say: "If you have the marital home these newly weds are looking for and could help give them the honeymoon they deserve please submit and interest form for them and hopefully we'll give this Mr and Mrs the best happy ever after of all time."

They are listed as being suitable for first-time owners and families with young children.