Kids in the City took over Colchester on July 29 and 30 for a collection of fabulous experiences, each giving youngsters the chance to explore a different theme or potential career.

It was a chance for the kids to take over the city, but it also proved to be an inspiration for both children and parents, learning more about their passions and what they may want to do when they grow up.

Laura Lord, who took along two boys, Isaac Lord, 8, and Theo Bracken, 9, to Colchester on Sunday, said: “We absolutely loved the event.

Joseph Collis with Stephen Adamson from White Watch Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (Image: Kat Marketing)

"I took my eldest son and one of his friends, who currently wants to be a doctor when he grows up so the NHS escape room was a great experience.

"My son was slightly anxious about what to expect from the event, as he sometimes doesn’t feel confident speaking out with people he doesn’t know, however it was great to see his confidence grow throughout the day and see him throw himself into serving drinks in Lion Walk and being a personal shopper in Fenwick.

"It was so well organised and fab to be able to organise our day in advance via the website.

"From the engaging staff to all the amazing goodies the children received it was more than we ever imagined it to be.”

Isaac,Theo and Lucy in Fenwick (Image: Kat Marketing)

Jennie Norris, who joined in the fun with her children Hannah, 6, and Joseph, 4, said “We thought the event was excellent.

"My children thoroughly enjoyed it all and have been setting up their own Kids in the City event at home for me and their dad.

"They have both been inspired by the event."

Helping to mark NSPCC’s Childhood Day and raise funds for this treasured national charity, Kids in the City is the brainchild of KAT Marketing and saw Colchester businesses provide a life-sized opportunity for children to try out what they might want to be when they grow up.

Lucy at Lion Walk's Vacay Courtyard Hospitality Experience (Image: Kat Marketing)

Youngsters were given the chance to try their hand at countless career aspirations, from becoming a budding style guru in Fenwick, getting to grips with their finances at Metro Bank, learning the inside tips on life in the hospitality trade at the Vacay Bar or exploring their creative side with some design skills at the Firstsite gallery.

One of the most popular activities of the weekend was a medical themed escape room for aspiring healthcare professionals of the future, which saw staff from Colchester Hospital share with children some of the key aspects of their roles.

Louise Bennett, talent for care lead at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Kids in the City was a truly unique and worthwhile event.

ESNEFT Team at the Hospital Escape Room Experience (Image: Kat Marketing)

"We really valued the opportunity to showcase the varied career pathways in the NHS, while providing a fun experience for children in the local community.”

Another big hit over the weekend was the team from Stanway Pegasus Football Club exploring health and fitness careers.

Glenn Chapman, one of the team at Stanway Pegasus, added: “It was great to see the number of kids who joined in.

"There were loads and boys and girls who took part that hadn't kicked a ball before, but they still wanted to have a go, some with disabilities and many with low confidence."

Jaz Skingle and Katie Skingle at Kids in the City in Fenwick (Image: Kat Marketing)

Katie Skingle, director of KAT Marketing, said: “The sheer joy on the children’s faces during the activities over the weekend was an absolute delight to behold.

"The feedback we’ve received from parents and children has blown us away and it’s fantastic that Kids in the City has made such an impression on little minds that will leave a legacy for many years to come.

"A huge thank you to all of our corporate partners who helped raise money for the NSPCC and who provided amazing opportunities to children to start thinking about what they might do when they grow up."