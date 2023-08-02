The Harwich Society’s Bobbit’s Hole Nature Reserve, will open its doors for the fundraiser on Sunday, August 7, from 10am to 3pm.

The nature reserve is next to Asda in Main Road, Dovercourt.

Bobbit’s Hole is an oasis of peace and tranquillity in the very heart of Dovercourt and is open free of charge to the public each Sunday morning throughout the year.

The Bobbit’s Stroll will see visitors asked to make a donation to a designated charity for the pleasure of strolling around the lake.

This year’s chosen charity is the National Animal Welfare Trust.

Harwich Society chairman Colin Farnell, said: “The Bobbit’s Stroll has become incredibly popular over the years and the volunteers who maintain Bobbit’s Hole are looking forward to welcoming visitors to this year’s event.

"It really is an occasion for all ages and whether you wish to explore the reserve doing the children’s quiz trail or sit by the lake enjoying the view over a cup of tea, there will be something for you to enjoy while raising money for a very good cause.”

Cakes, light refreshments, teas and coffees will be on sale and there will be other attractions such as a tombola and the children’s quiz trail.

Harwich Home start will be running children’s entertainments throughout the event.

“There is no admission charge and we simply ask that visitors enjoy themselves and make a donation to our chosen charity,” added Mr Farnell.

“It is a very simple and pleasant way to raise money for a good cause.”

The Harwich Society said not a lot is known about the history of Bobbit’s Hole, or how it got its name, but it is shown on a map dated 1550.

It is understood that it would have been an important source of fresh water in the Middle Ages, probably for watering livestock.

During the 1800s the area was a cement works owned by Mr John Pattrick and the water in Bobbit’s Hole was used to flush out the channel at Pattrick’s Wharf.

In 1906 the Pattrick estate was sold and the area fell into disuse before being cleaned up by the society in 1976.

The site was eventually purchased by the society in 1993.