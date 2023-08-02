Clacton Carnival’s week of festivities kicks off with the Carnival on the Square event on Saturday, August 5, from 10am to 4pm.

The event, at Clacton Town Square, will include the opportunity to explore unique craft stalls, contribute to local charities, and groove to captivating performances by talented local musicians.

The beloved procession is on Saturday, August 12, starting at 6pm from the West Road car park.

People are invite to dress up and participate as a family, or showcase their business’s spirit by having a float in the procession.

A spokesman added: “People can also simply come along and immerse themselves in the magic of holidays, festivals, and celebrations that the procession theme embodies.

“With a lively atmosphere, the procession will feature two fabulous bands, spectacular floats, enchanting majorettes, and the presence of carnival queens and princesses from various parts of the county.

“Witness the streets come alive as the procession marches along the picturesque seafront, spreading joy and laughter.

“Clacton Carnival goes beyond providing entertainment to the local community; it also actively fundraises for local charities and community groups.”

On the day of the procession, people can contribute to the fundraising by placing donations in the collecting buckets along the route.

Paul Townend, carnival chairman, said: “We are absolutely thrilled for this year’s Clacton Carnival.

“We can’t wait to witness the streets come alive with the colourful procession.

“This carnival is a celebration of community togetherness and supporting local causes.

“Come along and enjoy the events we have lined up for you.

“And while you’re here, don’t forget to join the hunt for our beloved Carnival Bear.

“Grab a selfie with the bear and share your memorable moments with us on Facebook @ClactonCarnival.”

“Let’s make this carnival the most memorable one yet.”

Additionally, this year, people can donating online through crowdfunder.co.uk/p/clactoncarnival23.

“Your generous contributions will make a significant difference in supporting those in need within our community,” the spokesman said.

Apart from the main events, Clacton Carnival will be hosting a plethora of exciting activities throughout the week.

For the full schedule of events, go to clactoncarnival.org.