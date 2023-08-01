Here is everything we know about the disappearance of 52-year-old Nigel Kedar.

When was Mr Kedar first reported missing?

On Sunday, April 2, 2017, Mr Kedar was captured on CCTV leaving a shop in Long Stratton, south of Norwich.

He had driven to Norwich in his Peugeot on that day for a night out with a friend and stayed at his house.

Nigel Kedar was missing since 2017 (Image: Essex Police)

The builder was unable to drive home the following morning, as a friend had let his tyres down due to concerns that he was unfit to drive after the amount of alcohol he had consumed.

On the same day he phoned his work colleague to tell him he would not be coming to work.

He was last seen at about 7.30am on Tuesday, April 4, walking along the A140 at Pulham Market in the direction of the A14.

Where was his body found?

Norfolk police confirmed that the body of Nigel Kedar was found by a member of the public in Mendelham on June 8 this year.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said: "Police were called on June 8, 2023 after a member of the public found a body near to Norwich Road, Mendlesham.

"The body has been formally identified as missing 52-year-old Nigel Kedar, from Clacton, who was last seen outside a shop in Long Stratton on the morning of April 4, 2017.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained."

What was the timeline of Nigel Kedar's disappearance?

A timeline can be seen on the map below:

What did the police say at the time of his disappearance?

Detective Chief Inspector Marie James said: "I would urge anyone who travelled on the A140 or A14 that morning to try and remember if they saw Nigel walking along the road. If you habitually use this stretch of road at this time and have a dash cam please contact us as you may have vital information which will help us find Nigel.

"I would also like to appeal to delivery drivers that may have travelled on this day with recording equipment to come forward."

What did Mr Kedar's family say at the time of his disappearance?

The family of Mr Kedar pleaded with him to come home after he went missing.

In an attempt to find him, his brother and sister travelled up from Essex and took part in an emotional press conference where they pleaded for him to come home and asked the people of Norfolk to help in the search for their brother.

Speaking about his brother, Richard Kedar, described him as a friendly, hard-working man who was an important member of the family.

He said the disappearance was completely out of character and the family were extremely concerned.

"He is a normal sort of guy, lots of friends in and around his work place and at home,' he said.

"He is a big family member and very important to the family, he knows that and we just want to see him home safe.

"Nothing adds up at all, he was walking back in the direction to come home and just disappeared."

Why/when was the case closed by police?

Norfolk police closed the case in 2018 citing a lack of leads, pending new information that came forward.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Norfolk police on 999.