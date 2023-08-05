The Brightlingsea Free Music Festival will take place today and tomorrow on Hurst Green, in Brightlingsea.

Saturday's event runs from 12.30pm until 8.30PM, whereas Sunday's starts at 12pm and finishes at 7.15pm.

Among many other local bands, Saturday's headliners feature the much-loved Mersea band the Wilswood Buoys and the brilliant rock band The Blue Highways.

Sunday's line-up, meanwhile, is just as busy with a Madness tribute band headlining the show after performances from The Los Palmas 6 and fantastic Deep Purple tribute, Diva Purple.

But that's not all, both days are fun-packed with plenty of local musical talent acts performing throughout the afternoon and evening.

The Brightlingsea Free Music Festival has been put on every year since 2001 and is completely free thanks to its hard-working volunteers.

To find out more visit brightlingseafreefest.com.