Susan Calman’s Summer by the Sea hit television screens last week, with the joke-teller stopping off in Clacton for the latest episode.

Along the way, she visited several landmarks and met interesting residents all with stories to tell.

Her first stop was the iconic Clacton Pier, which was built in 1871.

Despite admitting a fear of heights, Susan took a ride on the pier’s Big Wheel.

She then met with Nigel Brown, the pier’s communications manager, to learn more about its history.

Fun - Susan Calman at Clacton Pier Picture: Clacton Pier (Image: Clacton Pier)

She also gound out structure's address is 1, The North Sea.

Following a less impressive turn at arcade games, Susan then met up with fellow comedian Nina Wadia.

Former EastEnders star Nina has a personal connection to the area as Clacton was the first beach resort she visited as a child.

The two comics enjoyed a turn on water dodge ‘ems, with chaotic and hilarious results.

During her trip, Susan tried a wide variety of activites such as lawn bowls, and making candy floss and she even enjoyed some tea in a converted former military tower.

Susan also visited Clacton’s historic West Cliff Theatre for a preview of their summer show.

Rob Mitchell-Gears, teatre manager, who also stepped in as compère for the afternoon, said: “What a thrill to have Susan and the Channel 5 team here in Clacton.

“She was such a good sport and has a real passion for variety and theatre.

“She also met up with our chair, Norman Jacobs, who told her just a little of the history of the Summer Show and the venue.”

Susan learned about the theatre’s extensive performer history, as the likes of Ruthie Henshall and Joe Pasquale have made appearances.

Rob added: “Susan got a real buzz from being up on stage, and absolutely loved being part of a magic trick.

“Local magician Danny Lee Grew kindly popped along to help us out for the day and the look on her face was priceless.

“Our fabulous Summer Show dancers also made an appearance but sadly Susan declined to join them in a routine, but we did try.”

The Summer Show starts this Saturday and runs on selective dates during the month.