When Andy Stead’s son, Teddie, was unwell six years ago, his illness appeared to be a case of a nasty virus.

After three days, the condition of then three-year-old Teddie deteriorated rapidly prompting dad Andy to call Brightlingsea First Responders.

The help the volunteers provided before the ambulance service saved Teddie’s life, and since then, Mr Stead has been keen to support the First Responders by raising as much money for the organisation as he can.

Although it is not a marathon task in the literal sense, Mr Stead’s challenge might as well be.

Though he has always been a keen runner, the thought of running ten kilometres, every day, for ten days in a row, is still highly daunting.

But the physical challenge of the task is made slightly easier when Mr Stead reminds himself why he is doing it.

He said: “Teddie was ill for three to four days back in 2017 – we thought it was just a virus.

"We put him to bed one evening and the next morning he was seriously ill. My wife rang 999 and the Brightlingsea First Responders administered oxygen before the ambulance came round.

“Without them, he might not have made it – it could have turned out a lot worse for him.”

It turned out Teddie had a serious enterovirus, and was eventually taken to Addenbrookes Hospital where he was in a coma for ten days.

Andy added: “Life stops and you put your faith in the NHS – a lot of people slate it, but from my experience, it was amazing because without it, Teddie wouldn’t be here now.”

Mr Stead has set an initial goal of raising £250, but it may well be he raises more.

He starts his first 10km run on August 30 and will go out at a steady 55-minute pace so he can save some energy for the nine following days.

“I want to raise this money so I can give something back,” Mr Stead added.

Donations can be made to Mr Stead’s fundraiser via tinyurl.com/ncsh3jx9, and anyone who wants to follow Mr Stead’s progress on Strava can do so by following strava.com/athletes/76597572.