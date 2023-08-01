August is Epic Wednesdays month at Clacton Shopping Village with five days of fun and educational summer holiday events lined up and all in aid of a good cause.

The events, which starts on Wednesday, August 2, are themed around science and technology and fun with the £2 entry fee going to the East Anglia Children’s Hospice.

The events kick off with a fun-filled look at High Speed Tech through the years giving children the chance to experience computer gaming through the years from the 1950s to the present via the Seventies and the Noughties.

Each Wednesday throughout August will have a different theme and there will be the chance to trap gasses in Elemental Fun, learn about Laika, the first dog in space, make balloon-powered rockets, meet a Transformer and see a robot being made with a 3D printer.

Epic Wednesdays at Clacton Shopping Village start at 10am and run for six hours Mumbi Ramoni, of Clacton Shopping Village, said: “The idea is to have a special day of fun every week for five to 18-year-olds because keeping young people occupied during summer holidays can be a challenge and hopefully it will encourage people down to Clacton Shopping Village.”

“We know the summer holidays can be a challenge for parents and for young people and we want to help out by providing special fun activity days.

“We’re looking to put on something really special with something for young people of all ages to enjoy and I’m sure there will be plenty of interest and our experienced event providers have come up with a variety of things to do to make summer Wednesdays a lot of fun.”

For more what’s happening at Clacton Shopping Village go to clactonshoppingvillage.com.