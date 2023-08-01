The iconic Clacton Breeze Open-Top Bus route recommenced on July 1 and is already thrilling passengers with clear views of the Clacton and Tendring coastline this summer.

The Clacton Breeze is meandering along the coast until 7.20pm allowing those aboard its Twilight service an unobstructed view of the sun setting across the seaside resort.

Sporting a new livery, the later-running Clacton Breeze offers passengers the opportunity to enjoy the route later into the evening as they hop on and off to their heart’s content as they travel between Point Clear, St Osyth and Clacton seafront.

The ‘hop on, hop off’ service takes people to holiday highlights within the Clacton area or just helps them get about to all the different attractions of this seaside town.

Davina Langley, from Hedingham & Chambers said: “Catching the sunset aboard our Clacton Breeze open-top bus will top off a wonderful seaside adventure.

“Passengers can now hop on and off the Clacton Breeze all day and then create memories that will last a lifetime as the sun sets on an incredible family day out.

“The all-new bus livery certainly catches the eye, and we hope that everyone enjoys watching the sun go down aboard one of our magical open-top bus tours of the Clacton seaside.”

Tickets for the Clacton Breeze can be purchased in advance online or from the driver on the day, at hedinghamandchambers.co.uk or on the Hedingham & Chambers app.

Adult day tickets are £6.50 and a child/16-19 or concession is £4. Single fares are also available.