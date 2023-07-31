A LANE has been closed on a major road following a reported accident.
Traffic on the A12 Northbound is said to be moving slowly.
As a result, a lane between J23 (Kelvedon SB/1024) and J24 (Kelvedon NB/1024) has been closed.
Essex Police and Essex Highways have been contacted for comment.
