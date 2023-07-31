Essex Police executed the warrants amid attempts to crack down on a drug line which has been active in Clacton since February.

On Wednesday, five simultaneous raids were carried out in Clacton, London and Kent, targeting five suspects believed to be connected to the line.

All suspects were located and arrested, with a large amount of Class A and B drugs recovered.

Officers also seized 14 rounds of live ammunition and £6,000 in cash from one address.

Achmed Conteh, 25, of Salem Street, Maidstone, and David O’Connor, 26, of Dudley Road, Clacton, have since been charged with two offences of conspiring to supply a Class A drug.

Gianni Austin, 25, of Selhurst Road, south-east London, has been charged with possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate, two offences of conspiring to supply a Class A drug and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.

All three defendants appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and were remanded in custody until a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on August 24.

A 37-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Clacton, have been released on bail until October.