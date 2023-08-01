Teacher Megan Kemp and site manager Alby Chable, who both work at Market Field School, in School Road, were recognised by the Pearson National Teaching Awards and both received certificates in a special assembly before the summer holidays.

Megan, who joined the school as a teaching assistant in 2016 which inspired her to become a teacher herself, was recognised in the excellence in special needs education category.

Teacher - Megan Kemp (Image: Market Field School)

Headteacher Ruth Whitehead said: “Megan left us to do her teacher training before returning to us as a qualified teacher in 2019.

“Megan astounds us all with her creativity and her calm approach to teaching children with complex autism. She has a bright future ahead of her and we can't wait to watch her soar.”

Site manager Alby has worked at the school since 2001 and was nominated as unsung hero of the year.

Site manager - Alby Chable (Image: Market Field School)

Ms Whitehead added: “Alby deals with all sorts of school premises issues be it leaky taps, blown fuses, liaising with contractors, or sorting our bus fleet every day with a smile on his face.

“Our students adore him and, quite literally, the building would fall down without him.”