A WOMAN is reported to have been struck in the head before having her bag stolen during an attack near a bank.
Essex Police received reports a woman in her 60s was approached by two women outside the Nat West in Station Road, Clacton between 8pm and 9pm last Wednesday.
The victim was hit in the head and kicked before her purse, containing her cash and cards, was stolen.
The force has now launched an investigation into the robbery and is asking anyone with information to come forward.
A police spokesman said: "If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us and use the crime reference number 42/135353/23.
"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm."
"Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services."
"Alternatively you can call us on 101. In an emergency always call 999."
"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111."
