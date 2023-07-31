Harry Trotter, 30, was behind the wheel of an Audi in Holland Road, Holland-on-Sea, in March 2019 when his driving attracted the attention of police officers.

The vehicle was seen to turn right into Kings Avenue heading towards the junction with Kings Parade.

As officers entered the road, they noticed the car had crashed into metal railings nearby, before Trotter was seen exiting the vehicle and was the only occupant.

Jailed - drug dealer Harry Trotter (Image: Essex Police)

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered two small bags of white powder, leading them to arrest Trotter on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.

A search of Trotter’s home address in Preston Road, Holland-on-Sea, uncovered further quantities of cocaine and MDMA.

A further warrant was executed at his address on July 14 2022, with officers recovering £7,000 in cash, scales and drug-related paraphernalia.

Also seized from Trotter’s home were a variety of weapons, including an extendable baton, a knuckleduster and two tasers.

Sentence - Trotter was jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Archant)

During a forensic investigation, Essex Police was able to link Trotter to the purchase and onward sale of at least 250 grams of cocaine in March 2022.

Officers established Trotter distributed the cocaine to users via a dedicated drug line.

He admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply MDMA, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of prohibited weapons, possession of criminal property when he appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court.

At the same court, he was sentenced to five years and seven months imprisonment.

Det Sgt Rob Dines, of the police Serious Crime Directorate, said: “The evidence gathered against Trotter throughout this investigation was so overwhelming and irrefutable he had no option but to admit his guilt.

"Every day of the week there are teams working within Essex Police that are dedicated to disrupting and dismantling drugs networks.

"Those supplying such substances have no regard for the suffering of the vulnerable and exploited users at the end of the chain."