Katherine Corrigan, 27, was last spotted in Chelmsford on Saturday July 22, but has not been seen since.

Essex Police’s inspector Samuel Girdlestone has said the force is “very concerned” for Ms Corrigan’s welfare, with the 27-year-old’s family adding they are “desperately worried.”

Ms Corrigan is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and was last seen wearing a grey and black cardigan, green trousers and cream shoes.

Her family issued a renewed appeal for her to come home, with a statement reading: “Katy, if you are watching or listening, we want you to know that all your family are missing you very much and are desperately worried for your safety.

“We very much need you in our lives.

“If you are able, please contact us.”

Insp Girdlestone added: “We are now a week on from the date Katherine was reported missing to us and we remain very concerned for her welfare.

“I would urge people in Chelmsford, particularly in the Broomfield area, and also in the areas of Ingatestone and Brentwood, to take a good look at Katherine’s picture and to keep her in mind when out and about this weekend.

“If you see her or know where she is, please call us immediately on 101."