Retired professional racing cyclist Dave Le Grys has broken world records and competed for his country in the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games.

But the cyclist’s latest challenge saw him pedal more than 1,000 miles from Land’s End to John o’ Groats earlier this month.

“I’ve always wanted to ride from one end of Great Britain to the other but because of health issues I’ve never got round to it,” said the 67-year-old.

Olympian - Dave Le Grys who cycled from Land's End to John o' Groats (Image: Dave Le Grys)

Dave’s began planning for the challenge in 2020 but it was delayed once the Covid pandemic hit.

Surgery delayed things further but after three years of Zoom calls the Olympian, who lives in Little Horkesley, met his eight teammates and their support driver Alan Rouse, of Brightlingsea, on the start line at Land’s End, Cornwall.

The team embarked on a 10-day ride to the north east of Scotland, averaging 100 miles in the saddle each day.

Despite “horrendous” weather seeing the riders pass through torrential rain and hailstones, the men were left undeterred and determined to complete their challenge, which raised vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

Dave said: “It turned the ride into something more than epic and a real challenge rather than a pleasant ride out with your mates.

“A lot of people were following our journey on social media and we’re all very driven so there was no way we could’ve thrown the towel in.

“We’re happy we did it and that we raised the money.”

The team has raised more than £12,000 for the charity, which was chosen as they all knew men who have been affected by prostate cancer, so far.

Intrigued onlookers even threw cash into buckets as they spotted the team pedalling up the country in their matching kits.

In another adrenaline-fuelled challenge, Dave will try his hand at wing walking next month as a birthday gift from his wife Tracy.

To sponsor the team and support the charity, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/legro.