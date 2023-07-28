Tendring Council, which runs the annual event, applied successfully for the order at the High Court of Justice in London on Tuesday.

The council has sought an injunction each year since 2012, when travellers pitched up next to the West Greensward site ahead of the show – putting the whole crow-pulling event at risk of cancellation.

The new order will run from Thursday, August 17, through to midnight on Saturday, September 2, and covers specified areas in Clacton.

It applies to any campervan, mobile home, caravan or tent.

Failing to obey the order means someone can be held in contempt of court, with punishments including a potential prison sentence, fine or seized assets.

Ivan Henderson, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Tourism, said the injunction was a key tool in the box to protect the Clacton Airshow.

“In previous years we have had issues with large unauthorised encampments Tendring which have affected the Airshow, so we take all the steps we can to prevent this happening,” he said.

“This particular step has proved effective in deterring and handling problems that arise and ensuring that everyone is welcome to enjoy the Airshow.

“With a long, beautiful stretch of coastline there are plenty of places to get a good view without having to camp out.”

The open sites covered by the order involve land on the south side of Marine Parade West from Clacton Pier to Collingwood Road, as well as the Martello Bay area.

Seafront roads covered are Hastings Avenue (West Road to Selsey Avenue); Marine Parade West and West Road (between the junction with Marine Parade West/Wash Lane and Hastings Avenue).

The car park land includes the Hastings Avenue, Hastings Bay and Martello Coach and Car Park sites.

Full details of the injunction and a schedule of the areas covered will be added to the council's website once a sealed copy of the order is received from the court.

This year’s Clacton Airshow, which is taking place for the 30th time, will run on August 24 and 25.