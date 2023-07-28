The glass on your shower door never looks as good when it's first installed but they quickly become murky, stained with soap and water marks.

If you'd like to see it sparkle again, there is a simple and budget-friendly solution that many fans of the cleaning phenomenon Mrs Hinch swear by.

Mrs Hinch - otherwise known as Sophie Hinchcliffe - is well-known and beloved for sharing cleaning tips and tricks.

Mrs Hinch fans shared their tips on how to get a streak-free shower. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

So much so, she's inspired a whole community including a Facebook group called Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips where like-minded users ask and answer questions on everything from stubborn stains to useful products.

How to get rid of watermarks on your shower door

One of the most recent of these dilemmas involves getting rid of pesky watermarks on a shower door.

A member of the community group asked fellow cleaning fanatics, writing: "What’s the best product to use to get rid of water marks on the shower door please."

Users took to the comments to help with answers including shampoo, washing up liquid, and diluted car screen wash.

There were a few popular suggestions that stood out among the comment including Viakal Bathroom Limescale Remover Spray and White Vinegar.

The former can be purchased at various retailers including Tesco for £2.99, Asda for £3 and Sainsbury's for £3.50 (£3 with a Nectar Card).

Other members recommended using a common cleaning product - White Vinegar.

One person shared: "White vinegar, bicarbonate and dash fairy liquid never fail".

White vinegar, washing up liquid and diluted car wash solution were among the suggestions from Mrs Hinch fans. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

A second shared: "White vinegar spray then you can wipe it with microfiber cloth if you don't want water mark's at all."

While another chimed in:" White vinegar, small squirt of washing up liquid and water spray."

If you do not want to buy five litres of the stuff, Wilko is selling an original white vinegar spray - which is currently price-locked at £1.50.

That being said, some Mrs Hinch fans recommended a product that is already a regular item on many shopping list and a product that you might have in the cupboard already.

Not to mention, it's a product you can pick up from Aldi for 95p or for varying prices at other major supermarkets.

One member commented: "Shaving foam works Brilliant."

Another social media user added: "I've tried the shaving foam works well, on tiles n grout too."

