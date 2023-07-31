Scacchi will appear alongside acclaimed stage and screen actress Felicity Dean’s Joan Crawford in Anton Burge’s sizzling catfight of a play, Bette & Joan, at Frinton Summer Theatre.

Running at The McGrigor Hall in Frinton from August 8 to 12, Bette & Joan is one of six performances making up the Frinton Summer Theatre festival of the arts 2023 season.

The incredible story of two Grand Dames of Hollywood and their intense rivalry was made famous by the 2017 mini-series, Feud: Bette & Joan.

In 1962, a relatively low-budget psychological thriller was released in the United States starring two well-known actresses who were in need of a career boost, Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

The movie, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane, was critically acclaimed, became an enormous hit at the box office and is still considered a cult classic.

Despite this success, it wasn’t the most relaxed of shoots. The well-known rivalry between these two iconic actresses spilled over onto the set and each day was filled with problems exacerbated by their dislike of each other.

Anton Burge has turned this clash of Hollywood egos into a wonderfully witty, wise-cracking and comically acerbic exploration of the lives and loves of these two extraordinary actors.

Co-starring with Greta Scacchi is Felicity Dean, who has worked extensively with the RSC and has had a wonderful film career playing opposite Al Pacino and Donald Sutherland among many others.

Frinton Summer Theatre’s artistic director, Clive Brill, said: “We are delighted to welcome Greta Scacchi and Felicity Dean to Frinton Summer Theatre to recreate the lives of these Hollywood megastars, Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

"Bette & Joan has so much to offer theatre-lovers, from intense rivalry to razor-sharp wit, with a good dose of 1960s Hollywood glamour thrown in.

“This is sure to be a particular favourite of the Frinton Summer Theatre’s 2023 season, so it has never been more appropriate to say, book early to avoid disappointment.”

All evening performances are at 7.30pm, with matinee performances at 2.30pm, and ticket prices range from £20 to £25 for evening shows and from £18 to £23 for matinees.

To book tickets, visit the Main Box Office at 60 Connaught Avenue or The Little Yellow Hut at The McGrigor Hall.

You can also call 01255 775727 or email boxoffice@frintonsummertheatre.org. Tickets can also be purchased from www.frintonsummertheatre.org, with all the pricing discounts added automatically.