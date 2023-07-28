Nicky Sirett is retiring as headteacher of Alton Park Junior School following a long and distinguished career working in schools across Essex.

Nicky, who joined Alton Park four years ago, admitted she would miss being part of a team and the children and their “funny stories”.

She said: “I have enjoyed all my schools, but I must say that my time at Alton Park has been the most rewarding of my headships as we have seen a great deal of change for the better.

“From the moment I arrived at the school, I was immediately taken by how keen and willing the children were to succeed.

“But at all of the schools I have worked in, I have always had amazing support from staff, pupils and the wider school communities.”

Nicky, 58, started in education working at Mersea Island School and then Great Bradfords Junior School in Braintree before becoming deputy headteacher at Tollesbury School in Maldon.

Her first headship arrived at Capel St Mary Primary School near Ipswich before she returned to Mersea Island as headteacher and then joined Alton Park in 2019.

She said: “I have always enjoyed living in Essex, where London is not too far away and the seaside is on your doorstep.

“I have always enjoyed working with children and helping to shape young lives and I have also loved the variety of each position and school – you never knew what each day was going to bring.”

Nicky plans to spend her retirement enjoying music, gardening, volunteering with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and also training to be a licensed lay minister for the Church of England.

From September, the new headteacher of Alton Park Junior School will be Michelle Garnham who was deputy headteacher at the school.