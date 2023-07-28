The team at Care UK’s Silversprings, located in Tenpenny Hill, were joined by the people of Thorrington for a special event.

Singer Pete George provided live entertainment by performing country and rock ‘n’ roll favourites.

Meanwhile, guests got to put on their dancing shoes and show off their best moves.

Local businesses also dropped in, with visitors being able to buy crafts from their stalls, while others also tried their luck in a raffle.

All the guests celebrated in style, as the home’s head chef prepared a special hog roast, followed by classic summertime desserts including fruit tart and meringues.

Smiles - Silversprings residents had a paws-tively wonderful time (Image: Silversprings Care Home)

86-year-old Patricia Thorrington, a resident at Silversprings, said: “I’d never been to a festival before – the atmosphere was incredibly enjoyable, the food was good and I loved sharing the experience with my family!”

Joanne Rix, home manager at Silversprings, said:

She added: “We were delighted to welcome the local community to our summer festival where we enjoyed plenty of dancing, good food and sunshine.

“Our festival offered a wonderful opportunity for intergenerational interaction, as families, friends, and neighbours came together to enjoy the festivities.

"Children showcased their dance moves alongside residents, fostering a sense of camaraderie and unity across all age groups.

"The event was a wonderful opportunity for the community to witness the vibrant and active lifestyle enjoyed by residents at Silversprings.

“I’d like to extend a huge thank you to the team here at Silversprings for organising such a wonderful event, and to everyone who came along and helped make the day such a success.

"We’re already looking forward to our next party.”

Silversprings is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia and short-term respite care.

As well as providing care, the home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own hair salon.

To find out more about Care UK’s Festival Season celebrations, visit careuk.com/festival-season

To enquire about Silversprings, contact customer relations manager, Lisa Sadler, on 01206 809173 or email lisa.sadler@careuk.com