Tonia Chown has owned Ruby for several years and has nursed her to the impressive age.

Usually, a terrapin’s natural lifespan is approximately 30 years of age.

Ruby went missing on July 9 from Frinton Park Estate.

Tonia said: “According to local social media pages, she was last seen on the Greensward.

“According to the post, someone said she was theirs and took her.”

Tonia said a passer-by spotted Ruby near beach huts and posted on Facebook.

Tonia has shared her concerns for her adored pet, especially considering Ruby’s advanced age and her vulnerability.

Vanished - Ruby's last confirmed sighting was 9 July (Image: Tonia Chown)

She said: “I rescued her later in her life – someone thought she’d not be around that much longer.

"My vet adores her and thinks she’s amazing.

“The fact she’s got to 35-36 years old is amazing, because we’re looking after her.

"That’s why we’re worried about her, she probably won’t survive that long somewhere else.

“She hasn’t been seen or photographed anywhere since.

"She’s quite vulnerable – to get her to that age, she's elderly really.”

Tonia also highlighted Ruby’s unique appearance as a hybrid – unlike others of her species, Ruby has both red flashes on her cheeks and a yellow underbelly.

Tonia said these distinct features would make it difficult to confuse Ruby with another terrapin.

Tonia said friends have posted messages online about Ruby’s disappearance online.

She said: “They’re of the opinion that someone’s picked her up. Put it this way, I haven’t got her back.

"We’ve all been very worried because of her age and vulnerability.

“We’re trying everything to get her back.

"Any information that someone can up with – who picked her up, whether she was taken to a rescue. I’ve searched an awful lot.

“If she doesn’t get fresh water and things like that, she won’t last.

"I know it’s not a dog or cat, but you get attached. She’s very intelligent.”

Impressive - Ruby is 35 years of age (Image: Tonia Chown)

Terrapins hibernate for five to six months underwater during the winter.

If Ruby is unable to do so, it's feared she will die.

Tonia said she is uncertain how exactly Ruby left her back garden.

Tonia said: “If you see her back legs, she’s really quite forceful.

“She must’ve kicked down the side of the wooden pond to get out."

Tonia is offering a reward for Ruby’s safe return.