JD’s Pie and Mash, which is located in Pallister Road, Clacton, has made the decision to permanently close.

The business dates back to the mid-1980s when its first iteration opened in Dagenham and typically open from 10.30am to 3pm.

However, after decades of feeding residents and day-trippers alike, the owners of JD’s Pie and Mash will close this Saturday.