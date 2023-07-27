A POPULAR restaurant will soon be shutting its doors for good – much to the disappointment of customers. 

JD’s Pie and Mash, which is located in Pallister Road, Clacton, has made the decision to permanently close.

The business dates back to the mid-1980s when its first iteration opened in Dagenham and typically open from 10.30am to 3pm.

However, after decades of feeding residents and day-trippers alike, the owners of JD’s Pie and Mash will close this Saturday.