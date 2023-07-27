The award-winning actor will be sharing stories from his life and career during a special one-off appearance at the Frinton Summer Theatre.

He will be interviewed in The Greensward Tent by his son and fellow actor Alan Cox.

Brian has had a fabulous career and boasts an impressive CV with credits in Braveheart and The Bourne Identity.

His son Alan recently starred in the Frinton Summer Theatre’s production of The King’s Speech, which saw 77-year-old Brian visit the Essex coast.

The theatre’s producer and artistic director Clive Brill said: “This is such a fabulous opportunity to hear from one of the most inspirational and talented actors of our generation.

“While Brian may have become an icon to a new generation with his incredible performance as Logan Roy in Succession, the excellence and pedigree of his career is unquestionable, from the stage to the big screen.

“You can expect an evening full of colourful anecdotes that are sure to entertain.”

An Evening with Brian Cox takes place on August 28 at 8pm with tickets costing 25.

To find out more information about the event and to purchase tickets visit frintonsummertheatre.org.