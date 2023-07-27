POLICE officers and lifeboat volunteers rushed to assist a distressed swimmer near Clacton Pier in the early hours of the morning.
Volunteers at Clacton’s RNLI station, in Hastings Avenue, received a call just before 5am last Friday with reports of a person in distress in the water.
The crew launched a D-class inshore lifeboat and headed to the reported location, close to the popular beach café Paddle Bay, near Vista Road, slightly north of the pier.
The swimmer safely left the water and was left in the care of Essex Police officers.
