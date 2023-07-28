QUICK thinking lifeboat volunteers rushed out to sea after reports a person was in distress in waters off Clacton.
Volunteer crews from Clacton’s RNLI lifeboat station, in Hastings Avenue, were called at around 6pm last Thursday.
The team launched its D-Class inshore lifeboat into overcast and slight sea conditions and rushed to the scene where they discovered the swimmer.
On arrival, the individual was found safe and well and in no distress – enjoying a swim in the sea – leaving the crew to head back to base for the lifeboat to be cleaned, refuelled, and ready for service.
