Anchor Lodge closed its doors in Cliff Parade, Walton, more than a year ago after dwindling resident numbers saw it begin to make a loss.

After the Covid pandemic, the home only had six residents with no others being placed by the local authority for at least 12 months prior.

Tendring Council has now approved plans to breathe new life into the building by refurbishing it and transforming it into seven flats.

Closed - Anchor Lodge closed more than a year ago (Image: Google)

Under its new use as a residential building, Anchor Lodge will retain its six car spaces and four bike parking spots will be installed.

The seven flat build will consist of six double bedroom homes and a single one bedroom residency.

The building was put on the market for £875,000 following its closure but despite six people visiting it, the site failed to attract a buyer.

A planning document stated none of the interested parties could find a way to make it financially viable, with some claiming property’s three storey layout made it difficult to run as a care home.

Sea view - the former care home offers a view of the sea in Walton (Image: Google)

Drastic refurbishment works were also needed, with the cost involved to bring it to care standards making it “unviable”.

A report reads: “Many essential items in the building are no longer operational such as the passenger lift which is 40 years old.

“This subsequently led to the property becoming vacant as there was no demand in the category and no funds to make essential upgrades without a pipeline of prospective new clients.”

SJK Planning said the demand had been “dwindling for many years” and the business had been running in loss from 2019.

New use - Anchor Lodge will be refurbished and reopened as seven flats (Image: Google)

It stated the operator “fought hard” to keep the business running but it became “impossible”.

“Covid compounded the issues and finally led to the closure of the home,” reads the planning statement.

“The owner has spoken to several agents but repeatedly been told that there is no market for a small care home of this type.”

It added: “A conversion to flats will provide an opportunity to greatly improve its appearance in a prominent corner position on the seafront.”