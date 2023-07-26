Firefighters were called to a house fire in Windsor Court, Brightlingsea, shortly before 3.10pm this afternoon (Wednesday).

Neighbours had called the emergency services after hearing smoke alarms sounding from inside the address.

On arrival, crews reported a semi-detached house was on fire and immediately worked to isolate and extinguish the flames.

Devastating - the property's kitchen has been destroyed (Image: ECFRS)

Firefighters entered the smoke filled house wearing breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

They managed to prevent the fire spreading to the neighbouring property and extinguished it by 4.18pm.

Officials believe the incident, which was attended by crews from Brightlingsea, Weeley, Clacton and Wivenhoe, was caused accidentally by an electrical fault.

Station manager Nick Singleton has now stressed the importance of having working smoke alarms after neighbours were able to call for help.

He said: “We’d like to praise the neighbours for their quick actions in calling us.

“Having working smoke alarms at home is so important, not just to alert you to a fire but to neighbours and passers-by too.

Aerial view - the fire broke out in Brightlingsea (Image: Newsquest)

“We recommend you have at least one working smoke alarm on every level of your home and that you test them regularly.

“If you haven’t got working smoke alarms, we can fit them for free.”

Mr Singleton also heaped praise on the fire crews at the scene, of whom many had battled a nine hour blaze throughout Tuesday night at the Grange building in Fronks Road, Dovercourt.

“I’d like to praise the crews who worked quickly to get this fire under control and prevent it spreading next door,” he added.

“Many of the firefighters here today are on-call firefighters working to protect their communities and lots of them were up throughout the night tackling a large fire in Dovercourt.

“If you live or work within five minutes of an on-call fire station, you could be paid to protect your community as an on-call firefighter.”

For more information on how to get a smoke alarm fitted for free, visit www.essex-fire.gov.uk/book.