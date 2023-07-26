Crews from Clacton’s Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) station, in Hastings Avenue, received a call at around 9pm on Saturday with reports two swimmers had failed to return to shore at an agreed time.

The alarm was raised after an onlooker lost sight of the pair and became concerned for their welfare.

The lifeboat station’s volunteer crew launched their D-class inshore lifeboat into rough sea conditions before rushing to their last reported location which was close to the Martello Beach caravan park in Jaywick.

The HM Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter was also sent to the scene by the team in Dover to assist the search.

An initial search of the area was carried out by the lifeboat crew after it had arrived in Jaywick but nothing unusual was discovered. The crew also searched the shore, but ultimately no-one was located in the sea or on land.

After communication with the coastguard the crew was stood down and headed back to the lifeboat station where the lifeboat was cleaned, refuelled, and ready for service by 10.45pm.