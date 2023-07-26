Millie Winslett, 17, of Clacton, is desperate to get her hands on a replica of her hero Mary Earps' jersey.

But manufacturer Nike has so far not made any Lioness goalie tops available for sale - despite a backlash.

Millie, who played between the sticks for her school team, decided to write to the sporting firm after hearing about the shirt.

Millie Winslett, 17, of Clacton, is desperate to get her hands on a replica of her hero Mary Earps' jersey Picture: SWNS (Image: SWNS)

The schoolgirl, wrote: "While I'm devastated I can't currently purchase an England shirt with 'Earps 1' on the back, it saddens me further my 10-year-old-sister Lacey, and every other little girl in the country cannot buy [an Earps shirt].

"By refusing to produce goalkeeper shirts, you are allowing ten girls on a team to feel seen and excluding only one. How is that fair?"

England goalkeeper Earps, 30, said last week she found her exclusion from Nike's collection "hurtful".

She even offered to fabricate and sell her own version of the kit but was not allowed.

In comparison, Nike do sell England men's goalkeeper shirts.

Disappointment - The first page of the schoolgirl's letter to Nike (Image: SWNS)

Millie said: "I went to Wembley to watch a game in April and I loved the goalkeeper's shirt. I remember telling my sister how much I wanted it.

"When I went to see if I could buy it I thought they might just be releasing it at a later date but now we know that's not the case.

"It's ridiculous and disappointing. I used to play as a goalkeeper and Nike not producing women's goalkeepers shirts takes me back to when I felt like my position in the game wasn't important.

"For me, I think girls need to have someone who represents them in the game.

"We have an opportunity to change how women's football is perceived so I don't understand why Nike are moving backwards."

The decision by Nike has taken people by surprise following the Lioness' success at last year's Euros.

Upset - England's No.1 Mary Earps is disappointed with Nike over its decision to not produce and sell a Lionesses goalie shirt (Image: N/A)

Millie added: "To achieve something massive like winning the Euros and then to not have your shirt sold is disappointing.

"It's really bad to see how differently the women's World Cup is being treated compared to the men's.

"There are lots of young girls who have gotten into football thanks to the Lionesses and I don't want girls in goal to feel like they don't matter.

"Mary Earps was voted FIFA's women's goalkeeper of the year. That's a massive thing. To ignore that achievement is ridiculous.

"It's not like there isn't demand either because there's been so many people, including myself, saying this was the only shirt they or their little girl wanted."

Reports say it's understood the company does not sell some women's goalkeeper shirts as it's not part of their commercial strategy.

Nike was approached for comment.