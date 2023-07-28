These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, July 28 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 for reconstruction/renewal works from 8 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way between Junction 25 and 26 there will be a carriageway closure for reconstruction/renewal works from 9 pm to 5 am.

Finally, there will be a Southbound way carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repair works from Junction 29 to 27 from 9 pm to 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed for maintenance works from 11 pm to 6 am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way from Junction 28 to 27, there will be a carriageway and entry slip road closure for loop works from 11 pm to 5.30 am.

Additionally, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 25 for drainage works from 11 pm to 5 am on the clockwise way.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, July 29 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 for reconstruction/renewal works from 8 pm to 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 8 pm to 10 am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way between Junction 25 and 26 there will be a carriageway closure and an entry slip road closure for tunnel inspection works from 10 pm to 5.30 am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, July 30 in Essex?





A12

There are no closures scheduled for the Essex Junctions of the A12 on this day.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way between Junction 25 and 26 there will be a carriageway closure and an entry slip road closure for tunnel inspection works from 10.30 pm to 5.30 am.