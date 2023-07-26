Ian Dowson, who lives in Edenside, has been left upset after seeing 'spoil' left piled up in the street.

Works are being carried out by gas firm Cadent on a large gas main that runs under the road.

Mr Dowson said earth has been deposited onto a cordoned-off section of the road.

Disruption - A resident has addressed safety concerns (Image: Ian Dowson)

Mr Dowson said: “Over the last several months, loads of spoil have constantly been dumped.

“It is taking up one part of the whole carriageway, along with two metal containers."

He said workers have also left earth piled up in Walton and Thorpe-le-Soken, creating a possible safety issue.

Transport - The road is on a bus route (Image: Ian Dowson)

He said lorries created a blind bend on the road and that he is concerned for students at nearby Hamford Primary School and Tendring Technology College who need to cross the road to get to school.

A spokesperson for Essex Highways said: “Edenside, in Kirby Cross, is being used as a temporary materials and surplus storage area associated with the gas main replacement works being carried out nearby by Cadent.

“The lorries being referenced will be loading and unloading spoil from this storage area.”

A spokesman for Cadent said: “The work taking place at Edenside began at the end of March and is on a large gas main that runs under the road.

Public - The work could cause disruptions on the road (Image: Ian Dowson)

“In order to conduct essential mains replacement activities, we need to carry out excavations, removing soil to access the asset to carry out our work.

“Once the excavated material has been removed, this is goes through a recycling process which allows us to utilise as much of the previously excavated material as possible.

“This work is carried out in line with Industry Standards set out in the Specification for Reinstatements and Openings within the Highway (SROH)."