There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

Whether you're looking for a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or more, there are usually plenty of options.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Lila

Lila (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - GSD cross

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Lila you can view their full profile here.

Lila is described as a very loving dog, as well as very energetic, enjoying lots of games.

She loves other dogs also but does need some training for containing her excitement a little around them.

Lila may also need to re-learn what a home is about, and she would love a garden space of her own to enjoy.

Nadia

Nadia (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Two to three years old

Breed - Anatolian Shepherd

Colour - Tan

If you want to adopt Nadia you can view their full profile here.

Nadia is a dog who is looking for a forever home after coming into the care of Danaher Animal Home as a stray.

She has shown signs and indications that she is toilet trained but may require some refreshing as it will be a new home for her.

Nadia also walks well on a lead, only really pulling when she sees a cat or wildlife in the distance.

Due to her strength ideally, she would be rehomed with owners who have had previous experience with Anatolian Shepherds as well as bigger breeds.

Kookie and Russell

Kookie and Russell (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female (Kookie) and male (Russell)

Age - TBC

Breed - Standard Chinchilla (Kookie) and English (Russell)

Colour - Grey (Kookie) and black (Russell)

If you want to adopt Kookie and Russell you can view their full profile here.

Both Kookie and Russell came into the care of Danaher Animal Home as strays, but are now looking for a home together.

They would be suitable for owners who have had some experience with this type of animal.

Jess

Jess (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and white

If you want to adopt Jess you can view their full profile here.

Jess came into the care of the RSPCA as an emergency case after being hit by a car.

She suffered a fractured jaw and complex elbow fracture as a result but is now recovering and is looking for a forever home.

Jess is described as a "very affectionate" cat, could live with children and would prefer to be the only cat in a home.

Due to the car accident, it would be better for her to be rehomed away from roads with heavy traffic although she will need access to the outdoors after her settling-in period with new adopters.