A MAJOR road in Essex is closed northbound due to a infrastructure defect on the carriageway.
The A12 northbound near Chelmsford is closed with emergency road surface repairs set to begin.
National Highways said they have specialist carriageway contractors on route.
A spokesman said: "The A12 northbound within the A414 near Chelmsford is closed due to an infrastructure defect on the carriageway.
"We have specialist carriageway contractors en route.
"There are delays of at least 10 minutes in the area."
AA Traffic News add that there is congestion to J17 (Howe Green), and the A130 approaching it.
More to follow.
