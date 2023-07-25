With offices across the district, Sheen’s have been in business for more than 40 years.

Under their tagline, “Selling homes, not promises”, the team were found to have outstanding customer service levels during the judging period.

They have Sales offices in both Clacton and Frinton, both of which experienced victory in this year's British Property Awards.

The Frinton office was awarded the 2023 British Property Award for Frinton-on-Sea.

Meanwhile, the Clacton office took home the same award for Clacton-on-Sea.

This was not the first time Sheen's have been recognised for their work.

As a matter of fact, they were previous winners in 2016, 2018 and 2019 of the Gold Winner Estate Agent in Clacton-on-Sea.

James Eniffer, Director of Sheen’s Estate Agents, said: "This is not an easy industry to work in, especially in times of financial difficulty which the public are facing.

"The team have to work even harder in this climate to educate and give people the best advice on how to manoeuvre their moves.

"We pride ourselves on honesty which is so important in a time when people need that honesty to see how they can balance a move.

"It is certainly not a bad market right now, just different than last year. It is always about balance. Price will come down, prices will go up, but in the end as long as the figures balance, you can do a move.

"There is still a very high demand for properties in the area and many are motivated to move with the cost of living situation.

"I am very proud of every single member of the Sheen’s team across our Tendring Offices for winning these awards and for continuing to go above and beyond to give a great service to our clients."

However, securing their victory was not the only benefit of winning a British Property Award.

The Awards themselves provide agents across the UK with an opportunity to compare their service against their local, regional and national competition.

To find out more about what Sheen’s have to offer, visit their website: https://sheens.co.uk/