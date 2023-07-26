The theft of the postbox, located in Halstead Road, Kirby Cross, near to Kirby Primary Academy, follows the building of 240 new houses.

As a result, occupants in the area have been left without a postbox.

For Ray Enever, chairman of Kirby Residents Association, this has been especially frustrating.

Ray was first informed about the theft by a friend and a former neighbour, who lives nearby.

He said: “They’re obviously stealing for monetary gain. We need a post box in the village, we can’t afford to be without it.

“There are a lot of new residents to consider. I think the Post Office should replace it – I would say a ground-based one, rather than a post-mounted one.”

Ray added that residents had been in touch with the Post Office through the postman about the theft.

He has also shared his suspicions as to why he thinks the postbox was stolen, rather than a planned removal.

He said: “When my neighbour called, she spoke to the Post Office on the telephone. They would have put a notice on it if they were going to remove it.”

However, according to Ray, the Post Office are reluctant to replace the stolen post box due to a spate of previous thefts.

He also believes post boxes with images of the late Queen Elizabeth II are specifically being targeted, as they now have more value following her death.

Ray added: “There must be somewhere receiving it as scrap metal.

“They have to be aware they shouldn’t accept it but return it.”

Royal Mail has been contacted for comment.