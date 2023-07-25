It comes following news that more children will now able to enjoy Clacton Pier’s dinosaur walk-through attractions.

Significant changes have been made to entry rules for Jurassic Pier and a new film has been introduced in the 4-D cinema.

Additionally a special summer offer will be introduced to reduce the price to £5.

Previously no one under one metre tall was able to use the attraction due to guidelines involving the motion seating in the cinema.

However, after working with the manufacturers and making alterations, the height restriction has been reduced by 15cm.

Children can now enter at 0.85m and must be accompanied by an adult up to 1.1metres.

They must also need to be able to sit in their own seat.

Pier director Billy Ball said bosses had listened to people’s views and worked hard to make the necessary changes.

“We had a large number of comments from parents who were disappointed about the one metre rule and so we went back to the manufacturers to see what could be done,” he added.

“With their advice we have now been able to make the necessary amendments and we have also changed the film to take into account that younger children will be watching it.

“All in all it means many more young dinosaur fans will have access to Jurassic Pier and can enjoy this hugely popular attraction at a vastly reduced price.”

Some of the changes were introduced at the weekend and went down well with visitors.

The firework display that heralded the start of the school summer holidays on Saturday had to be postponed due to driving rain and strong winds. It was staged on Sunday instead.

The next free extravaganza will take place on Saturday, July 29, at around 9.30pm depending on when it gets dark, with others scheduled for August 5, 12 and 19.

In addition there will be further displays on Thursday, August 24, as part of the Clacton Airshow and three days later on Sunday, August 27.