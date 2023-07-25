Clacton Coastal Academy, in Pathfields Road, is the proud recipient of a Wellbeing Award for Schools.

The prestigious prize is given to schools which demonstrate a commitment to promoting and protecting the mental health and wellbeing of its students and staff.

Presented by the National Children’s Bureau, the award is also a testament to the school’s ongoing efforts to create a safe, nurturing environment for students.

The award requires schools to demonstrate a whole-school approach to promoting wellbeing practices and policies to support mental and physical health.

Clacton Coastal Academy has implemented a range of measures to support mental health and wellbeing, such as offering a low-level counselling service and mindfulness sessions, and establishing a dedicated wellbeing room.

David Lees, executive principal at Clacton Coastal Academy, said: “At Clacton Coastal Academy, we recognise the importance of promoting positive mental health and wellbeing for all of our students and staff.

“It is a vital aspect of our work to enable all students to achieve their full potential academically and socially.

Honour - Clacton Coastal Academy recognised for its mental health and wellbeing practices (Image: Clacton Coastal Academy)

“A special thank you goes to the hard work of Claire Cooper and her Mental Health and Wellbeing team, along with the Pastoral Team, Tutor Team and wonderful staff, students and parents at CCA.

“This marks another step in the school’s continuous commitment to improvement and ensuring the best possible education for our students.”

However, the school’s commitment to wellbeing extends beyond what it teaches on the curriculum.

Clacton Coastal Academy has introduced further initiatives designed to fulfil their goal of promoting positive mental health among its community.

These include a wellbeing committee made up of staff and students, a peer mentor programme, and regular workshops and training for staff.

Now having received the Wellbeing Award for Schools, Clacton Coastal Academy joins a select group of schools across the country to have marked this achievement.

This is not the first time Clacton Coastal Academy has been praised for its wellbeing practices.

In May 2021, a group of ten CCA students directed and shot a short film titled Speak Out to promote Mental Health Week.