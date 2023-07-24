Mark Lindsay claimed universal credit from the Department of Work and Pensions for three years between October 2018 and November 21.

He is said to have taken the payments despite stating he had no means to support himself and had no capital.

However, Ipswich Crown Court heard Lindsay had a 75 per cent share in a property in St Osyth when he made the claim.

Lindsay, of Park Road, St Osyth, admitted dishonestly making a false representation to obtain benefits.

Steven Dyble for Lindsay said his client had repaid £3,000 of the money.

The case was adjourned until Friday for Lindsay to provide proof the money had been repaid.