The authority has begun the process of updating its corporate plan, the council’s key document setting out its high-level priorities for the organisation over a four-year period.

Tendring Council's current plan is due to end in 2024.

A draft of the new plan, being called Our Vision, has been agreed by the council's cabinet to go out for consultation.

The draft picks up five themes, including pride in our area and services to residents, raising aspirations and creating opportunities and championing our local environment.

Mark Stephenson, council leader, said it was important that people across Tendring had their say on the proposed vision.

“We have created this draft vision based upon what people told us at the recent elections and feedback from all councillors during our induction sessions – but at the heart of this approach is listening to what the public tell us is important to them,” he said.

“That is why we are really keen to hear what people think about our high-level priorities for the next four years."

Details of the consultation will be revealed in the coming weeks following the approval of the process on Friday.

It is hoped the new vision will be adopted in November.