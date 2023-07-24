Elmstead Market Parish Council has been working to develop the Neighbourhood Plan, a document containing specific policies and proposals for the Elmstead area against which planning applications will be judged, alongside district and national policies.

Results from the six-week public consultation will be submitted along with the draft Neighbourhood Plan to an independent Planning Inspector for review, before a local referendum.

After that point, the plan can be formally adopted by Tendring Council.

The parish council is also submitting a Neighbourhood Development Order, which will have the power to grant planning permission for a specific development - in this case, outline planning permission to demolish the village hall and replace it with up to nine apartments.

Parish and town councils can prepare their own neighbourhood plans to help local people directly shape where they live and work – allowing them to identify their vision for how their area should develop for the future.

Andy Baker, Tendring Council's Cabinet Member for Housing and Planning, said he welcomed progression to this important stage of the process for Elmstead Market.

“Having a neighbourhood plan gives communities a much greater say in the future development of their area,” he said.