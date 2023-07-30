STUNNING firework displays were seen over north Essex this week, making for some great snaps by Gazette Camera Club members.
The Brightlingsea’s Town Regatta was back, with some incredible colour lighting up the sky.
There were also some amazing pictures of nature and weather, including a baby mallard, a marmalade hoverfly and sunset over Harwich.
Visit our Gazette Camera Camera Club Facebook group for more great photos, to share your work or for a chance to be featured in next week’s spread of pictures.
